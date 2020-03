Doris Fromm to celebrate 90th birthday

Doris Fromm, of Beloit, will celebrate her 90th birthday Saturday, April 4.

Her family would like to invite Doris' friends to join in celebrating this milestone birthday with a card shower. Birthday cards and notes can be mailed to Doris at 815 N. Independence, N-18, Beloit, KS, 67420. She loves receiving cards!