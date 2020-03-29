LeRoy LeDuc, of Clyde, will celebrate his 85th birthday Tuesday, March 31, with a card shower.

He was born in Aurora, Kan., on March 31, 1935, and married Margaret Edwards on Aug. 26, 1956.

LeRoy and Margaret have four children, Debbie Deneault (Galen), of Concordia, Jim LeDuc (Susan), of Ames, Dan LeDuc (JoDee), of Clyde, and Sally Martin (Todd), of Herington; nine grandchildren; and 15 great-grandchildren.

LeRoy enjoys playing cards, doing embroidery and spending time with family.

Birthday cards and notes can be mailed to LeRoy at 613 Washington St., Clyde, KS 66938.