Today’s Birthday (04/12/20). Enjoy rising professional status this year. Disciplined coordination, collaboration and networking provides the support you need. Switch summer travel plans to resolve a challenge before family fun draws you home. Adapt to shifting professional conditions. Winter communications shift focus toward delightful destinations. Stretch your boundaries.

To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 7 — Slow to resolve a miscommunication at work. Stay calm and professional. The resolution of this temporary setback strengthens your position. Remember shared commitments.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — Obstacles could block your path. Adjust plans to minimize risk. Get extra rest if needed. Slow for sharp turns or miscommunications. Listen and learn.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — It’s better to handle financial tasks and obligations than to discuss the numbers. Miscommunications and arguments would waste time. Quietly do your part.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 9 — Strengthen support structures with your partner. Misunderstandings spark easily; put the oxygen mask on yourself first so you can help another. Provide food. Clean up.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is an 8 — Slow to avoid accident or injury. Take extra care of your physical wellness. Monitor the situation and adjust routines for new circumstances. You’ve got this.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 7 — Maintain patience and a sense of humor, especially with the ones you love. Misunderstandings spark without warning. Abandon a preconception. Defer gratification, when necessary.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is an 8 — Home and family take priority. Organize and upgrade domestic systems and infrastructure. Nurture your household with delicious flavors and sounds. Tend your garden.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 7 — Communication resolves misunderstandings. Take time to work things out before they grow. You don’t need to share everything. Edit your words before sending.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is an 8 — Focus to maintain positive cash flow. Changes and delays require adaptation. You can get what you need. Don’t throw your money around. Keep it simple.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is an 8 — Take charge while maintaining sensitivity. Tempers could be short. Carefully select your words and consider consequences before taking action. Avoid a conflict of interests.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 7 — Edit and revise plans to take recent changes into account. Allow time to process where you’ve been. Consider upcoming events and adapt as needed.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 7 — Rely on your team to navigate tricky waters. Proceed with caution. Miscommunications and delays can frustrate. Ignore gossip. Avoid risky propositions. Prioritize basic group needs.