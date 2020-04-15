Senior Showcase

UPDATES:

Temporary Hours: The Senior Center is now open from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. We are closed after we finish Meals on Wheels and Curbside Meals. You will be able to call and leave a message after we close for the day. You can also email me at scampbell@finneycounty.org . Please watch our Facebook page or Web Page to learn about anything new going on.

Finney County Transit has suspended all bus services in Garden City and Finney County, until further notice. No regular buses are running. If you need help with an essential services (primarily medical), please call 272-3620 and we will find staff or a volunteer to help you out (errands, pickup and delivery of medications or food, etc.).

SENIOR CENTER WEEKLY ACTIVITIES: NO ACTIVITIES SCHEDULED

We do have puzzles and books if you need something to help occupy your mind.

Just call us at 272-3620 to set up a time to stop by and make your selections. We are also happy to drop off a puzzle or book to you at home or along with your curbside meal pick-up.

CORONAVIRUS: Your Medicare

Medicare is here to help during the COVID-19 emergency. Your health, safety, and welfare are their highest priority. Remember, if you don't need to go out, it is important to stay home to help slow the spread of COVID-19.

To help you get the health care you need, while reducing your risk of exposure, Medicare has further temporarily expanded its coverage of telehealth services - allowing doctors and clinicians to perform dozens more additional services via telehealth. As always, contact your provider first to see if your appointment can be conducted over the phone. If you develop emergency warning signs for COVID-19, get medical attention immediately.

COVID-19 Stimulus Checks: Who and When

WHO: U.S. citizens or resident aliens who: Have a valid Social Security number, Could not be claimed as a dependent of another taxpayer, and Had adjusted gross income under certain limits.

WHEN: News outlets report that stimulus funds are being sent via direct deposit beginning this week. If you filed your taxes for 2018 or 2019 or receive Social Security benefits, your stimulus check will be sent to you the same ways those fuds were sent. Paper checks will not be sent until sometime after April 24. If you did not file taxes this year or last and you do not receive SS benefits, you may still qualify. Go to the IRS website to learn more. https://www.irs.gov/coronavirus/non-filers-enter-payment-info-here

LUNCH MENU:

Wednesday, April 15: Ham & Beans, Corn Muffin, Broccoli & Pudding

Thursday, April 16: Sloppy Joe on a Bun, Scalloped Potatoes, Carrots & Fruit

Friday, April 17: Baked Chicken Legs, Garlic Mashed Potatoes, Peas & Fruit

Monday, April 20: Swedish Meatballs, White Rice, Lima Beans & Orange Sherbet

Tuesday, April 21: Roasted Turkey Breast, Mashed Potatoes/Gravy, Corn & Choc. Pudding

Wednesday, April 22: Cheeses Stuffed Ravioli & Meat Sauce, Green Beans, Bread stick & Oreo Cookie

Shari Campbell is the executive director of the Senior Center of Finney County.