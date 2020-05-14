Today’s Birthday (05/14/20). Higher education, studies and explorations inspire this year. Focus steady efforts for valuable professional skills and experience. Navigate shared financial obstacles, tightening bonds, connection and coordination. Find silver linings. Cash flow delays inspire collaboration for joint accounts. Develop creative projects with inspiring mentors and teachers.

To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 6 — Revise career plans over the next four months, with lucky Capricorn Jupiter stationing retrograde. Prepare for upcoming challenges. Reorient your professional path. Organize.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 7 — Reconsider your educational plans, especially long-term. Refine itineraries over the next four months, with Jupiter retrograde. Discover new ways to connect over distances.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 7 — With fortunate Jupiter retrograde for four months, modify budgets. Plot a profitable autumn launch. Manage taxes and insurance. Find new ways to profit and save.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 7 — Invent new possibilities in a partnership, with Jupiter retrograde. Revise your collaboration over four months. Shift responsibilities. Plan actions to realize next quarter.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 7 — Organize and plan before initiating changes. Over four months during Jupiter’s retrograde, review your physical activities for balance to reduce stress. Nurture health and fitness.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — Practice skills and learn new tricks. Abandon outdated ideas. For four months during Jupiter’s retrograde, reaffirm your commitment to a passion, game or love.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is an 8 — Jupiter’s retrograde encourages settling into your nest to plan home improvements. Over four months, consider something entirely new. Make repairs and upgrades. Nurture family.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is an 8 — Have fun and get innovative. Begin a four-month creative review process. Jupiter’s retrograde favors revising communications. Study, research and edit. Publish or launch next autumn.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is an 8 — Revise finances. Make profitable plans, with Jupiter retrograde. Plug unexpected leaks. Generate new income ideas. Dogma, overindulgence or hypocrisy gets revealed. Find new markets.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is an 8 — Reexamine your personal priorities over four months. Expand personal capacities, with Jupiter retrograde in your sign. Abandon practices and habits that no longer serve.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 7 — Prioritize peaceful contemplation, meditation and introspection, with Jupiter retrograde. Spirituality and ritual provide emotional comfort. Embrace healthy lifestyle practices over four months. Make long-term plans.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 7 — Get nostalgic with friends, enjoying old photos and memories, now that Jupiter’s retrograde. Strengthen bonds over four months by reviewing highlights, sharing appreciations and acknowledgment.