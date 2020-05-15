Today’s Birthday (05/15/20). This year favors education, investigation and exploration. Career opportunities spark with focused, consistent actions. Change financial direction with a collaboration this summer for stronger communication and results. One door closes and another opens. Income sources shift, motivating winter coordination for shared profits. Learn from the best.

To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 6 — Enjoy private rituals. Review priorities. Traveling isn’t easy now. Your integrity is more important than money. Meditation provides peace. Imagine creative change. Listen to intuition.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 7 — Reach out and connect with friends. Unexpected gifts flow through your social networks. Take team ideas into consideration. Practice what you preach. Share discoveries.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — A professional puzzle has your focus. Manage an urgent demand for results by providing what you can and asking for help when needed. Provide leadership.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 7 — Learn unexpected tricks. New concepts and discoveries arise in your explorations. Study, write and research. Share views to inspire contribution. Investigate valuable solutions.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 7 — A delay or miscommunication could block cash flow for shared accounts. Patiently untangle. Keep your temper. Keep meticulous records. Ask for what’s due. Submit the paperwork.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 7 — Talk with your partner. Coordinate who will do what to take advantage of an unexpected opportunity. You can move quickly by aligning forces. Share the load.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 7 — Get expert feedback with questions around your health, fitness and work. Stay patient with delays or mechanical breakdowns. Meticulous attention to detail pays off.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 7 — Relax and find some fun. Stay patient with logistical delays. Connect with someone sweet. Express your heart with poetry, music and art. Dance your blues away.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 7 — Enjoy domestic projects like baking, gardening or home improvement. Find peace around trees and flowers. Clean and organize your space. Physical action gets results.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 7 — Creative projects provide satisfying results. Make plans and sketches. Don’t share your ideas until they’re fully formulated. Find a private spot to explore and research.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is an 8 — Profits are available, although they may require hunting. Stay in communication, despite challenges. Think outside the box. Find income sources in unexpected places.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 9 — Take charge of your destiny. Ask for what’s needed. Assertiveness can get positive results. Patiently keep communication channels open. Devise a new personal direction.