Today’s Birthday (06/24/20). Good fortune flows through partnership this year. Grow shared accounts with steady, coordinated collaboration. Discover something new about yourself this summer, benefiting your relationship. Winter transitions lead to a surge in physical health and energy. Support each other for shared strength, comfort and love.

To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 7 — Relax and find your sense of humor. Unexpected news keeps you off balance; stay flexible and light on your feet. Rest and wait for developments.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — Home and family have your attention. Clean up a mess. Unscheduled breakdowns require adaptation. Take care of practical demands and obligations. Enjoy domestic comforts.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 9 — Get lost in a good story. Navigate unexpected plot twists and turns. Creative projects flourish despite potential for technical breakdowns. Back up hard drives.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 9 — Listen and learn. Financial conditions keep changing. Revise plans, again. Check intuition with hard data. Things may not go as planned. Favor saving over impulsive spending.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 9 — Focus on personal responsibilities and obligations first. Reject a far-fetched scheme in favor of a practical solution. Pamper yourself with hot water and relaxation.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 6 — Choose private over public engagements. Changes occur at the top, and they affect you personally. Reflect on plans and revise to adapt to new circumstances.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 9 — Contribute to a community effort. Avoid a conflict of interest or risk an awkward moment. Find new ways to connect and collaborate. Coordinate practical logistics.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 9 — Professional changes affect your industry and market. Don’t test the limits now. Find creative ways to adapt. Strengthen foundational elements. Pivot to new directions.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is an 8 — Your discipline is admirable. Do the homework and refer to accumulated data. Resolve details and confirm reservations before advancing. You’re learning fast.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 9 — Put in extra work to keep your shared financial venture afloat. Patch any leaks. Collaborate to navigate tricky waters. Anticipate resistance, and conserve resources.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is an 8 — Remember what’s important, especially with your partner. The person yelling the loudest isn’t always right. Allow extra leeway for extenuating circumstances. Stay cool.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 9 — Physical activity clears your mind. Take private time for exercise and meditation. Slow to avoid accident or injury. Stretch and notice the present moment.