The public is invited to attend on July 6 at noon at Stringer Fine Arts Center on the campus of Hutchinson Community College to hear Reno County Sheriff Darrian Campbell speak at the Rotary Club meeting.

Campbell graduated High School in Little River in 1988. He spent 4 years active duty in the Marine Corps. This took him to Okinawa, Japan; Cuba, and Operation Desert Storm in the Middle East.

He began his law enforcement career at the Reno County Sheriff Office in February 1994. In February 2014 he received a Bachelor of Science Degree in Criminal Justice from Central Christian College of Kansas. On April 1, 2014 Darrian was promoted to the rank of Captain over the Patrol Division. June 2018 he graduated the Federal Bureau of Investigation National Academy (FBINA).

Campbell has also pursued a parallel career in the military. He joined the Kansas Army National Guard in 1995. In 2002 he was mobilized in Support of Operation Noble Eagle and assigned to Ft Leavenworth. In Oct 2007 Darrian was mobilized for a year in support of Operation Iraqi Freedom and stationed in the Diyala River Province Iraq.

In February 2011 he was mobilized for just over a year in support of Operation Enduring Freedom and was sent to Djibouti, Africa. Darrian graduated from the United States Army Sergeants Major Academy, Ft Bliss, Tx. on the 31st of March 2017.

In August of 2018 he found himself deployed as the Battalion Command Sergeants Major of the 1st-108th Assault Helicopter Battalion (UH-60, Blackhawks).

Darrian has been happily married to a very supportive wife, Lee Ann, for over 29 years.

