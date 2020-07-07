Today’s Birthday (07/07/20). Deepen bonds with your partner this year. Coordinated collaboration triumphs. Stay flexible with community changes. You’re especially powerful this summer, before resolving a challenge with your partner. A peaceful winter phase lets you process changes, recharging your physical health and work. Come together around shared passion.

To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 7 — Take action for a cause or shared passion. Coordinate with your community to resolve unexpected surprises. Barriers seem smaller with team support.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 7 — Accept a bonus. The outcome is even better than expected. Don’t react blindly. Disagree respectfully. Stick to facts and data. Your work is gaining recognition.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 7 — Confirm intuition with data. Don’t forget an important job. An exploration calls you into action. Arrange connections in advance. Weigh the risks and dangers.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 9 — Find a painless way to cut costs. Conserve energy and resources. Compromise to find equitable solutions with your partner. Join together for a glorious push.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is an 8 — Collaborate with your partner, despite challenges. Adapt to unexpected changes. Align on the best strategy. Share the load. Take action for love today.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 9 — Focus on physical work and performance. Distractions abound, and urgent tasks await. Push your boundaries, while respecting limitations. Put your back into it.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is an 8 — Little things express your love. Find creative ways to let someone know how you feel. Actions speak louder than words. Share your heart.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 7 — Domestic matters have your attention. Physical action gets satisfying results. Cooking, cleaning and renovation projects pay off. Nurture family. Work to fulfill a vision.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 7 — Get terms, agreements and ideas down in writing. You’re especially persuasive. Reevaluate what you’ve been learning. Survey your network. Pursue a fascinating inquiry.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 9 — Focus on generating funding. Take action to get results. Don’t worry about money or spend much. Avoid risky business. Keep the balls in play.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 9 — Take charge of your destiny. You’re ready to make improvements. Assertiveness gets results. Ask for what you want and put in the work to get it.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 6 — Review priorities. Adjust plans and budgets for changes in real time. Truth and beliefs or assumptions don’t match. Restore integrity everywhere it’s missing.