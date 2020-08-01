Variety selection is one of the most important decisions that a grower can make to ensure success on their farm. Now is the time when wheat producers across Kansas are reviewing yield data and making decisions about the varieties they will plant in the fall. Although yield is always a top priority, disease and insect resistance, along with appropriate agronomic traits, can buffer against crop losses. In addition, genetic resistance to diseases and insect pests can be the most effective, economical, and environmentally sound method for control.

Wheat Variety Disease and Insect Ratings 2020, from K-State Research and Extension, has now been released for this year. Agronomic characteristics, disease, and pest resistance information is included, as well as profiles that highlight some more common or new varieties for the state of Kansas.

Updates this year include the addition of variety profiles for varieties KS Dallas, KS Western Star, Showdown, WB4267, and WB4792, as well as disease, insect, and agronomic ratings for several other new varieties. As many producers are looking for tools to manage weed pressure, we have added a section to the document with information specifically about varieties with Clearfield and CoAXium herbicide resistance traits.

Ratings in this publication represent results from field and greenhouse evaluations by public and private wheat researchers at multiple locations over multiple years.

An electronic version of the Wheat Variety Disease and Insect Ratings 2020 publication MF991 can be found on our web site at www.cottonwood.ksu.edu

Another useful tool in helping to select a new wheat variety is the KSU Wheat Variety Performance tests. The electronic version is on our web site and will soon be coming out in the High Plains Journal, and local Extension Offices have copies too.

The Cottonwood Extension District Wheat Variety Plot results are also on our web site. I highly encourage growers to base variety selection more from the replicated trials such as the KSU Wheat performance tests and to look at multiple locations and the two and three year averages.

If you have any questions or would like to discuss your next wheat variety selection, I would be glad to visit with you, just give me a call.

Stacy Campbell is an Agriculture and Natural Resources agent in the Cottonwood District (which includes Barton and Ellis counties) for K-State Research and Extension. You can contact him by e-mail at scampbel@ksu.edu or calling 785-628-9430.