Thursday

Aug 13, 2020 at 5:24 PM


A few weeks ago, our hardworking 4-H foods members exhibited their best creations in the 4-H Foods division of the Ellis County Fair. We always invite the champions to share their prize-winning recipe. This week the featured recipe is Dill Bread made in a bread machine by Anna Kuhn. Congratulations Anna!


Dill Bread (for a regular size loaf in a Bread Machine)


Place the ingredients in order into the pan in the bread machine.


½ c. water, plus 2 Tbsp (110 degrees)


2 cups bread flour


1 Tbsp. dry milk


1 Tbsp. sugar


1 teaspoon salt


1 Tbsp. butter


¼ cup small curd low-fat cottage cheese


2 teaspoons yeast


Add 1 Tbsp. dry onion, dill seed or dill weed for a more flavorful loaf to serve with soup or salad.


Dill Bread (for a large loaf in a Bread Machine)


Place the ingredients in order into the pan in the bread machine.


3/4 c. water, plus 3 Tbsp (110 degrees)


3 cups bread flour


1 ½ Tbsp. dry milk


2 Tbsp. sugar


1 ½ teaspoon salt


1 ½ Tbsp. butter


3/4 cup small curd low-fat cottage cheese


3 teaspoons yeast


Add 1 ½ Tbsp. dry onion, dill seed or dill weed for a more flavorful loaf to serve with soup or salad.


For more information about joining the 4-H Program in Ellis County, contact the Cottonwood District Extension office in Hays or email Susan Schlichting at sschlich@ksu.edu


Berny Unruh is the Family and Community Wellness Agent for the Cottonwood Extension District. She can be reached at 785-628-9430 or at bunruh@ksu.edu