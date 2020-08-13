A few weeks ago, our hardworking 4-H foods members exhibited their best creations in the 4-H Foods division of the Ellis County Fair. We always invite the champions to share their prize-winning recipe. This week the featured recipe is Dill Bread made in a bread machine by Anna Kuhn. Congratulations Anna!
Dill Bread (for a regular size loaf in a Bread Machine)
Place the ingredients in order into the pan in the bread machine.
½ c. water, plus 2 Tbsp (110 degrees)
2 cups bread flour
1 Tbsp. dry milk
1 Tbsp. sugar
1 teaspoon salt
1 Tbsp. butter
¼ cup small curd low-fat cottage cheese
2 teaspoons yeast
Add 1 Tbsp. dry onion, dill seed or dill weed for a more flavorful loaf to serve with soup or salad.
Dill Bread (for a large loaf in a Bread Machine)
Place the ingredients in order into the pan in the bread machine.
3/4 c. water, plus 3 Tbsp (110 degrees)
3 cups bread flour
1 ½ Tbsp. dry milk
2 Tbsp. sugar
1 ½ teaspoon salt
1 ½ Tbsp. butter
3/4 cup small curd low-fat cottage cheese
3 teaspoons yeast
Add 1 ½ Tbsp. dry onion, dill seed or dill weed for a more flavorful loaf to serve with soup or salad.
For more information about joining the 4-H Program in Ellis County, contact the Cottonwood District Extension office in Hays or email Susan Schlichting at sschlich@ksu.edu
Berny Unruh is the Family and Community Wellness Agent for the Cottonwood Extension District. She can be reached at 785-628-9430 or at bunruh@ksu.edu