A few weeks ago, our hardworking 4-H foods members exhibited their best creations in the 4-H Foods division of the Ellis County Fair. We always invite the champions to share their prize-winning recipe. This week the featured recipe is Dill Bread made in a bread machine by Anna Kuhn. Congratulations Anna!

Dill Bread (for a regular size loaf in a Bread Machine)

Place the ingredients in order into the pan in the bread machine.

½ c. water, plus 2 Tbsp (110 degrees)

2 cups bread flour

1 Tbsp. dry milk

1 Tbsp. sugar

1 teaspoon salt

1 Tbsp. butter

¼ cup small curd low-fat cottage cheese

2 teaspoons yeast

Add 1 Tbsp. dry onion, dill seed or dill weed for a more flavorful loaf to serve with soup or salad.

Dill Bread (for a large loaf in a Bread Machine)

Place the ingredients in order into the pan in the bread machine.

3/4 c. water, plus 3 Tbsp (110 degrees)

3 cups bread flour

1 ½ Tbsp. dry milk

2 Tbsp. sugar

1 ½ teaspoon salt

1 ½ Tbsp. butter

3/4 cup small curd low-fat cottage cheese

3 teaspoons yeast

Add 1 ½ Tbsp. dry onion, dill seed or dill weed for a more flavorful loaf to serve with soup or salad.

For more information about joining the 4-H Program in Ellis County, contact the Cottonwood District Extension office in Hays or email Susan Schlichting at sschlich@ksu.edu

Berny Unruh is the Family and Community Wellness Agent for the Cottonwood Extension District. She can be reached at 785-628-9430 or at bunruh@ksu.edu