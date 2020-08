Dan and Susan (Dome) Carson, will mark their 60th wedding anniversary on Aug. 27, 2020.

The couple will have an outdoor open house celebration on Sunday, Aug. 30 from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. at 2801 SE Maryland Avenue, Topeka, KS 66605. Cards in lieu of your presence.

The couple have six children; 23 grandchildren; and 30 great-grandchildren.

Dan and Susan (Dome) Carson were married Aug. 27, 1960, at Immaculate Heart of Mary Church, Hays.