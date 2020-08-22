K-State Research and Extension is hosting two fall field days using a virtual format. The field days are free and open to the public. The first event, conducted by the Hays Research Center, will be on August 26 from noon to 1:30 p.m. The second field day will be hosted by the Southwest Research Center in Garden City, on August 27 from noon to 1:30 p.m. A list of topics and speakers for each day is outlined below. Participants are welcome to register for either or both events.

Hay Research Center Virtual Fall Field Day – August 26

• "New Herbicide-Tolerant Crop Traits and Weed Control Strategies in Western Kansas" – Vipan Kumar

• "The Role of Temperature in Insect Population Dynamics" – J.P. Michaud

• "Dual Use of Cover Crops for Soil Health and Forage in Dryland Systems" – Augustine Obour

• "Sorghum Hybrids for Early and Normal Planting" – Ramasamy Perumal

Southwest Research Center Virtual Fall Field Day – August 27

• "Alfalfa and Corn Insect Management Strategies Update" – Sarah Zukoff

• "A Decade of Dryland Cover Crop Research in Western KS" – John Holman

• "Expanding Cotton Recommendations" – Jonathan Aguilar

• "Bee Diversity in Edge Habitat of Active Croplands in Western Kansas" – Anthony Zukoff

Please register online at https://kstate.ag/ksre-field-day

Cottonwood District Grain Sorghum Plot Field Day – August 31

• "Discussion of Hybrids by Company Representatives"

• "Insect Best Management Practices in Sorghum" – J.P. Michaud

• "Sorghum Production Practices" – Lucas Haag

Refreshments and breakfast burritos at 8:30 a.m. field day starts at 9 a.m. Located 1.75 miles North of Hoisington on Susank road. RSVP requested by August 28th call Great Bend office at 620-793-1910, Hays office 785-628-9430 or email Brenda bwalton@ksu.edu

Stacy Campbell is an Agriculture and Natural Resources agent in the Cottonwood District (which includes Barton and Ellis counties) for K-State Research and Extension. You can contact him by e-mail at scampbel@ksu.edu or calling 785-628-9430.