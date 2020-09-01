Today’s Birthday (09/01/20). Love is the answer this year. Disciplined efforts with passion projects win outsize reward. Realize partnership dreams. Making a professional change this winter leads to flourishing domestic renewal. Family changes next summer lead to a booming career phase. Prioritize what and who you love.

To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 7 — Review priorities privately. Balance old responsibilities with new. Meditate on dreams past and future. This Pisces Full Moon illuminates a transition. Begin an introspective phase.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — This Full Moon illuminates social changes. One door closes and another opens. Friends come and go in your community. Share appreciations, goodbyes and greetings.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 7 — Finish a project before beginning another professional phase. This Full Moon sparks a career shift. Focus toward current passions. Don’t reveal unfinished plans.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 6 — An exploration changes. The Full Moon illuminates a shift in your educational direction. Experiment with concepts. Travel expands your view. Learn from a master.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is an 8 — The stakes could seem high with this Pisces Full Moon. Shift directions with shared finances over the next few weeks. Work out the next phase together.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 7 — Reach a turning point with a partnership under the Full Moon. Compromise and collaborate for shared commitments. Adjust to a change in plans.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is an 8 — Begin a new physical health and fitness phase upon reaching a barrier or obstacle. Review and revamp skills and practices under this Full Moon.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is an 8 — Change directions with a romance, passion or creative endeavor under the Full Moon. Express your heart, imagination and artistry. Shift perspectives for a new view.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 7 — Make repairs. Renovate, remodel and tend your garden. Domestic changes require adaptation under the Full Moon. Begin a new home and family phase.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 7 — Start a new chapter. A new two-week phase in communications, connection and intellectual discovery dawns with this Full Moon. Shift the direction of your research.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is an 8 — A turning point arises around income and finances. You can find profitable opportunities over two weeks under the Pisces Full Moon. Generate positive cash flow.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 9 — A challenge redirects you. This Full Moon in your sign illuminates a new personal direction. Expand your boundaries. Turn toward an inspiring possibility.