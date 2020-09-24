Today’s Birthday (09/24/20). Benefits flow through family this year. Realize domestic dreams through consistent action. Shared finances could seem inconsistent. Shift travel or study directions this winter, before a communications breakthrough. Resolve a creative challenge next summer, before your investigation reveals treasure. Home renovation and connection flowers.

To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — A professional challenge has your focus. Recent changes have shuffled the cards, and new options open now. Choose with logic rather than emotion.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 7 — Educational puzzles present barriers. Wait for doors to open. Patience and silence can allow the conditions to ripen for growth. Enjoy the scenery.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 7 — Adapt shared finances to new circumstances. Keep contributing as you can. Discover resources where least expected. Edit and prepare a pitch for later presentation.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is an 8 — Release old baggage to advance a level with your partner. Listen to another view. Revise plans to suit changing circumstances. Look to the future.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is an 8 — Prioritize health and work, despite unexpected challenges. You may be learning more than you wanted to know. Clear your head with a walk outside.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — Necessity is the mother of invention. Adapt to unplanned changes using what you already have. Nurture what you love. Create something beautiful together.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is an 8 — Home and family take priority. Adapt to new circumstances. Adjust domestic spaces to work for each housemate. Keep clearing clutter. Pass on extra stuff.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 7 — Seek out clarity. Research the back story. News sound bites could miss the bigger picture. Get feedback from respected sources. Study the issues.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is a 7 — Relax. Practice simple frugality. Exchange resources. Trade, barter and give things away. Use what you’ve kept hidden. You can get what you need.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 9 — Advance a personal cause without forcing things. Flow like water around obstacles. Remain willing to learn, and abandon expectations. Take charge. You’re empowered.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 6 — Enjoy your private bubble. Quiet your mind to recharge. Review and update plans. Adapt to recent changes. Rituals soothe your spirit. Rest and relax.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 7 — Community connection satisfies a natural desire to contribute. Check in with neighbors and friends. Listen to intuition. Share resources and news around the circle.