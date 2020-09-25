Today’s Birthday (09/25/20). Domesticity flowers this year. Patience, persistence and steadfast discipline reap home benefits. Financial surprises abound; strategize to conserve. Discover new routes and explorations this winter, before a creative project flowers. Editorial revisions and preparation next summer lead to an educational breakthrough. Harmonize at home.

To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is a 7 — Friends are a big help. Connect and share valuable info and resources. Disciplined team efforts win. Stand for each other. Support flows through your circles.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — Business takes focus. Consider a challenge from all angles. Take charge for the results you want. Opportunities hide in plain sight. Pursue an enticing possibility.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — Dive into your subject without actually going there. Savor armchair travels, complete with recipes and music from your destination. Enjoy cultural, intellectual and scientific exploration.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is an 8 — Together you’re a formidable team. Communicate to manage shared expenses. Find inventive solutions and make new connections. Apply your talents and support each other.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 9 — Love finds a way. Despite obstacles, or due to them, find new ways to connect and collaborate. Share the load. Align on matters of heart.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — Nurture yourself with good food, rest and exercise. Prioritize health and physical action. Your workout energizes your work. Recharge mind, body and spirit.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is an 8 — Relax and have fun. Add water to fresh air and sunshine for the perfect combo. Get immersed in a subject of your passion.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 7 — Enjoy domestic comforts. Amplify them with simple touches. Clean spaces and remove what’s no longer useful. Make repairs and upgrades to nurture your household.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is an 8 — Capture your brilliant ideas. Creativity blossoms with good food and peaceful settings. Journal, sketch and film. Get feedback and adjust. Mold your story.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is a 9 — Take advantage of a lucrative opportunity. Keep your head down and focus on bringing home a prize. Provide excellent service and value. You’ve got this.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 9 — Your influence is on the rise. Dress for success and prepare for a spotlight. Your good work is gathering attention. Share thanks and appreciation.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is a 7 — Settle into your sanctuary to reduce distractions and noise. Get especially productive in peaceful privacy. Avoid risk or fuss. Organize and prepare. Savor meaningful rituals.