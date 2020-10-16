From Zoo to You

The Lee Richardson Zoo will be celebrating two conservation efforts on Saturday, Oct. 24, and is inviting everyone to join in on the fun. The day will be focused on International Snow Leopard Day and World Lemur Day and will offer a variety of activities for zoo guests to enjoy while learning more about these awesome animals!

Beginning at 9 a.m., a snow leopard themed come and go Discovery Cart will be available in Wild Asia. The cart will feature items related to this amazing cat species and will offer information to guests interested in conserving this vulnerable species. At 9:30 a.m., a Keeper Chat will be held. These chats are a great way to learn unique facts and details about the animals as well as insight into what it takes to care for them straight from their caregivers. Have you ever wondered where snow leopards live? What they eat? How far they can jump? Visit us to find out!

After learning about all things leopard, head on over to Primate Forest – Lemurs! We’ll have a lemur themed Discovery Cart ready to go, followed by a special Story Time program at 10:30 a.m. During this time, a book will be read aloud, and take-home craft kits will be handed out (while supplies last). Don’t go far after Story Time because another Keeper Chat will have everyone leaping for lemurs at 11 a.m. Learn more about the three species of lemurs that call the zoo home and what we can do to help save these endangered species. Afterward, show off your best lemur impersonations during a special lemur themed yoga session at 11:30 a.m.

While snow leopards and lemurs are very different from one another, they both play vital roles in their ecosystems, and they both need our help. Their populations are dwindling primarily due to habitat loss. Join us on Saturday, Oct. 24, to learn about what we can do to help save these species. All the activities will take place outdoors, with social distancing being practiced. Zoo guests are encouraged to wear masks, avoid high touch areas, and wash their hands often.

For more information, please call 620-276-1250, email us at zoo.education@gardencityks.us or visit us at www.leerichardsonzoo.org;

We hope to see you soon!

Emily Sexson is the conservation education manager at Lee Richardson Zoo.