Berny Unruh, Cottonwood District Family and Community Wellness Extension Agent will present "Healthy Cooking with Air Fryers" on Wednesday, November 4th at 5:30 pm at the Cottonwood Extension Office, 601 Main, Hays, Kansas. Another opportunity to attend the program is on Thursday, November 5th at 5:30 at the Ellis Rec Commission Office, 1204 Washington in Ellis.

Air fryers cook food by circulating extremely hot air around the food. The unit contains a basket to hold food, an electric heating element and a fan to circulate the hot air. These small size appliances can provide a healthier alternative to conventional frying because they use little or no oil during the cooking process. The demonstration will include commonly cooked foods and tested recipes will be shared. The information presented will be helpful in making the decision about whether or not to purchase an air fryer.

The program will be held in the large meeting room and social distancing will be practiced. Registration for the program would be greatly appreciated by calling the Extension Office at 785-628-9430 or completing the secure form at https://tinyurl.com/AirFryerEllisCo so an adequate number of handouts will be available.

Berny Unruh is the Family and Community Wellness Agent for the Cottonwood Extension District. She can be reached at 785-628-9430 or at bunruh@ksu.edu