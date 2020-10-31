Registration is now open for the Virtual 2020 Applied Reproductive Strategies in Beef Cattle Workshop (ARSBC) that will be Nov. 4 and 5. The program targets commercial and seedstock producers, the artificial insemination (AI) and allied industries and veterinarians interested in using or improving implementation of reproductive management tools and associated genetic tools.

"Cow-calf producers know that reproduction is the most economically important trait," said Sandy Johnson, K-State extension beef specialist. "Thus, reproductive management choices and implementation are critical to profitability."

Johnson is a member of the Beef Reproduction Task Force, which includes reproductive physiologists from land grant universities who work together on reproductive management education.

This year’s virtual program contains three segments utilizing a host of nationally recognized speakers. The first segment focuses on cows and heifers and includes a presentation by Matt Perrier of Dalebanks Angus, Eureka, Kansas, who will discuss how reproductive technologies have changed the ranch. Dr. Tom Geary, USDA-ARS, Miles City, Montana, will share research on bull fertility: nutritional effects and new measures as part of the bull segment. In the animal health and management segment, investigating conception failures and pregnancy loss in beef cows will be discussed by Dr. Lee Jones, DVM, University of Georgia, who will help listeners optimize pregnancy rates. The complete program schedule can be found on the newly updated website BeefRepro.org. Continuing education credits will be available, see the website for details.

An advantage of the virtual format is that there will be plenty of time for questions after each speaker and the new website has an "ask the expert" tab, where questions can be submitted at any time.

The two-day program will go from 1 to 5 p.m. on Wednesday Nov. 4 and Thursday Nov. 5 from 1 to 5 p.m. and from 5:15 to 8 p.m. The program is free with prior registration at:

November 4th – Cow & Heifer session – http://go.beefrepro.org/Cow_Heifer

November 5th – Bull session – http://go.beefrepro.org/Bull

November 5th – Veterinary CE session - http://go.beefrepro.org/VET_CE

The Beef Reproduction Task Force together with the national Beef Reproduction Leadership Team work to promote wider adoption of reproductive technologies among cow-calf producers; educate cow-calf producers in management considerations that will increase the likelihood of successful AI breeding; and educate producers in marketing options to capture benefits that result from use of improved reproductive technologies.

The group’s mission is to optimize the productivity and improve the profitability of cow-calf operations by facilitating the adoption of cost-effective, applied reproductive technologies. The goal is to educate beef cattle producers on sustainable reproductive management systems to maintain U.S. leadership and competitiveness in the world beef market.

There is no cost to attend, however registration is required. Detailed information on the schedule, speakers and continuing education is available at BeefRepro.org or contact Sandy Johnson, sandyj@ksu.edu, or Vitor Mercadante, vrgm@vt.edu.

Alicia Boor is an Agriculture and Natural Resources agent in the Cottonwood District (which includes Barton and Ellis counties) for K-State Research and Extension. You can contact her by e-mail at aboor@ksu.edu or calling 620-793-1910