Today’s Birthday (11/13/20). Blossom through communication this year. Steadily build and grow your creative vision into reality. Family financial conditions require adaptation this winter, before a rise in your own income. Summer cash flow shortages motivate a surge into shared accounts. Grow and rise together.

To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — Monitor shared accounts. A personal ambition flowers, with Mars direct in your sign. Use your superpowers for good. Energize a dream. Dress the part.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is an 8 — Collaborate for shared gain. Plan your moves. Clean, sort and organize, with Capricorn Mars stationing direct. Pursue reflection, introspection and peace. Prioritize health and healing.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is an 8 — Prioritize health. Coordination gets results, with Mars direct. Teamwork fans a spark into flame. Act for a community cause. Energize a matter of heart.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is a 9 — Creativity and fun beckon. Your professional stature rises, with Mars stationing direct. Pour energy into moving your career forward. Advance toward an exciting project.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 7 — Domestic comforts soothe, yet you’re yearning to explore. Travel, study and investigate new frontiers, with Capricorn Mars direct. Words and efforts go farther now.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is an 8 — You’re especially clever. Cash flows in with renewed vigor now that Mars is direct. Eliminate debt and build savings. Contribute for family benefit.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is a 9 — Your partnership feels supercharged, with Mars direct. Collaborative actions have greater power. Take on big goals and dreams. Together, you can do anything.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 9 — Focus on personal priorities. Power into physical practices, with Mars direct. Nurture your health, wellness and energy. Steady action gets fabulous results. You’re growing stronger.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is an 8 — Consider options and make plans. Follow your heart, with Mars stationing direct. Romance can build to a crescendo. Passion motivates action. Envision perfection.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is an 8 — Energy builds for domestic projects, with Mars direct. Put your back into home renovation, beautification and repairs. A little paint goes a long way.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 9 — Take care of business. Communication lines flow freely, with Mars direct. Get the word out for an inspiring possibility. Prepare public statements. Creative projects flower.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is an 8 — Explore and study opportunities. Your career surges ahead. Get an income turbo boost, with Mars direct. Apply efficiencies for increased ease. Pursue lucrative projects.