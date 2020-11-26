Today’s Birthday (11/26/20). Your next annual cycle gets especially profitable. Act with steady consistency for extra coins. Shift directions with a collaborative effort this winter, inspiring a personal flowering. Resolve an inner challenge this summer, inviting a partnership level up. Envision and build financial foundations for the future.

To get the advantage, check the day’s rating: 10 is the easiest day, 0 the most challenging.

Aries (March 21-April 19) — Today is an 8 — Take care. Avoid risk or travel. Consider long-term impacts. Pamper yourself with delicious treats, relaxing pursuits and rest. Share messages of love and gratitude.

Taurus (April 20-May 20) — Today is a 7 — Peaceful settings soothe and restore. Avoid risk and unfavorable travel conditions. Private rituals seem especially intimate. Imagine how you’d love things to be.

Gemini (May 21-June 20) — Today is a 7 — Make social connections despite challenges. Avoid travel or expense and keep things simple. Share messages of love and inspiration. Encourage and support each other.

Cancer (June 21-July 22) — Today is an 8 — Professional matters could interrupt family time. Balance work from home. Minimize risk and fuss. Consider long-term consequences before acting. Take stock and give thanks.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22) — Today is a 7 — Explore your own backyard. Make long-distance connections without travel. Avoid risk and expense. Share a digital feast or cultural moment. Invent a tradition. You’re learning.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Today is a 7 — Make a valuable connection. Monitor the budget. Not everything goes as planned. Don’t touch savings. Avoid risk or expense. Choose simplicity. Share appreciations with family.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22) — Today is an 8 — Resist impulsive moves. Postpone travel or big gatherings and go for intimate settings. Connect with your partner on a deeper level. Relax together.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21) — Today is a 7 — Prioritize health. Pass on being a party animal. Avoid travel and take a local walk. Balance exercise and fresh air with good food and rest.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21) — Today is an 8 — Relax and choose the easier option. Avoid risk or fuss. Prioritize love, family and fun. Let go of expectations or ideals. Create simple, intimate connections.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Today is an 8 — Home comforts soothe and satisfy. Cook up something wonderful. Avoid overdoing things. Prioritize family harmony and adapt around challenges. Share appreciations and thanks.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18) — Today is a 7 — Communicate your way around closed doors. Expect delays and complications with travel or transport. Make long-distance connections virtually. Share resources, love and appreciation.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20) — Today is an 8 — Lucrative opportunities engage your radical imagination. Keep expenses low. Simplify things for ease and peace. Avoid sensitive issues, travel or risk. Invent new traditions.