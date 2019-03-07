The same type of defense that helped the WaKeeney-Trego girls routinely shut down Mid-Continent League opponents stayed with the Golden Eagles in the Class 2A state tournament.

Trego held Stanton County to just 21 percent from the field and stayed in control throughout, moving on to the 2A semifinals with a 49-33 victory on Thursday at Gross Memorial Coliseum.

“All these kids have worked hard all year,” Eagles’ coach Donnie Shubert said. “I felt like we worked too hard to go home on the first day.”

The Golden Eagles, unfazed by the moment, jumped out to a 15-5 lead by the end of the first quarter and continued to lead by double digits for most of the night.

“We told the girls to have fun,” Shubert said. “Just have fun and enjoy the moment. For 32 minutes, just enjoy every moment of it.”

The Golden Eagles will advance to Friday’s 6:30 p.m. semi to face the Jackson Heights-Sterling winner.

Stanton County connected on just 7 of 32 shots from the field. Trojans coach Trevor Siebert said the Golden Eagles defense was even better than advertised.

"Like everybody said, they play really, really good defense," Siebert said. "When you watch them on film, we underestimated them a little bit. On film, they didn't look quite as quick and everything. But they are very, very good defensively. We had shots early and we missed them.”

Stanton County had a chance to make a rally after trimming the deficit to eight with 6:50 left but the Trojans managed just six points the rest of the way.

Lilli Shubert led WaKeeney with 14 points while Elizabeth Frost added 10. Trego finished 13 of 28 from the field for 34.2 percent and went 19 of 30 from the foul line.

It was another huge step forward of the Trego program, which won just five games two seasons ago.

“The girls have really bought into what we do,” Shubert said. “It hasn’t always been easy, hasn’t always been fun, but they’ve worked through it.”

Stanton County was led by Cook’s 15 and Jordyn Tucker added 12 for the Trojans, who finished the season 17-7.