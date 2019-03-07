Four athletes representing Fort Hays State track and field are getting ready for the 2019 installment of the NCAA DII Indoor Championships. The event, which will be hosted at Pittsburg State University, is set to run from March 8-9.

Heading to nationals for the Tigers are three men and one woman who will compete in their respective events. Kolt Newell, Brett Meyer and Philip Landrum will hold down the men's side, while Rohey Singhateh is the lone FHSU female who earned a qualifying mark.

Newell will be competing in the high jump following a provisional mark of 6 feet, 11 inches. Newell ranks at No. 10 on the NCAA DII performance list and placed in the runner-up position at the MIAA Conference Championships this season. The high jump is set for a 3:40 p.m. start on Friday March 8.

On the track side for the men, Meyer and Landrum look to race their way to a national title. Meyer will compete in the mile run at 3:45 p.m. in the preliminaries on Friday. He currently sits at No. 5 on the performance list with his best-time of 4:04.23. Last season, Meyer earned a runner-up finish in the mile run at nationals which bettered his 2017 fifth place finish.

Landrum will compete in the 60-meters as he appears at No. 17 on the performance list with his high time of 6.83. The prelims for the 60-meters is slated for 3:15 p.m. on Friday. Landrum is coming off an MIAA title in the event.

Singhateh, the only Tiger female to qualify, will compete in the triple jump. With her best jump of 39 feet, 9 3/4 inches, Singhateh ranks at No. 17 on the national performance list. The triple jump is set to commence at 5:55 on Saturday March 9. Singhateh finished with a podium, third place mark at the conference championships.