The Kansas Department of Transportation has selected three former employees to fill high-level positions at the agency.

Burt Morey and Lindsey Douglas have been named deputy secretaries, the agency announced Thursday. Maggie Doll will serve as chief of staff under secretary Julie Lorenz, who was picked by Gov. Laura Kelly to lead KDOT.

Doll worked at KDOT for eight years, serving as chief of public involvement. For the past seven years, she worked as a consultant in the transportation industry.

Douglas spent four years at KDOT as a legislative liaison and overseeing external affairs. She returns after working as a public affairs director for Union Pacific railroad.

Morey was the KDOT metro engineer for Johnson County from 2007 to 2012 and most recently served as the city engineer for Overland Park.