EMPORIA — The Class 5A girls state tournament opener was a battle of sophomore superstars for much of the game, but in the end Grace Pyle and top-seeded McPherson proved too much for Camryn Turner and Seaman.

Pyle scored a game-high 21 points while adding six rebounds and five assists as the Bullpups pulled away in the second half for a 57-41 victory Wednesday at White Auditorium. Pyle also spent a good portion of the contest guarding Turner, who finished with 20 points and drew two early fouls on Emma Ruddle.

Turner scored six early points and teammate Raigan Kramer drilled a 3-pointer at the first-quarter buzzer as the Vikings battled to a 14-14 tie in the opening eight minutes. Turner added seven more points in the second period, but McPherson took a 30-26 lead into intermission when Pyle connected late for one of her four treys in five attempts.

The Bullpups rode the momentum of Pyle's 3-pointer to a dominant second half that saw them outscore the Vikings 17-10 in the third and 10-5 in the fourth

Seaman forced 14 McPherson turnovers, but the Bullpups outrebounded the Vikings 34-19 and got 12 points off the bench from Cassie Cooks, who was 5 for 5 from the field. Maggie Leaf added nine points and eight rebounds for McPherson.

"I thought we were a little tight to begin the game," McPherson coach Chris Strathman said. "At halftime we were a bit relaxed and came out and jumped on them pretty good. I'm proud of our kids ... and we got the lead and maintained things even when they started going into pressure.

"I was honestly surprised by how young they were, and we were able to turn them over nine times. I thought we were able to force more turnovers than that. Credit to Seaman, especially their guards, for handling their pressure much better than I thought they probably would."

McPherson (21-1) advances to play No. 4 seed Aquinas at 3 p.m. Friday.