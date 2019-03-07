Abby Oliver and the Wabaunsee Chargers flirted with Class 2A girls state tournament history in Thursday’s first-round rout of Heritage Christian.

Wabaunsee came up just three points shy of the 2A tournament team record for most points in a game, rolling to a 91-42 win on Thursday night at Gross Memorial Coliseum.

Oliver, a Washburn signee, scored 32 points in a little over three quarters of play, finishing eight points away from the individual single-game 2A tournament record set by former Moundridge star Laurie Koehn in 1998. The team single-game team tournament scoring record of 94 points was also set by Moundridge in 1998.

In a battle of Chargers, top-seeded Wabaunsee (21-3) got the rout started early, scoring the game’s first 15 points and opening up a 51-17 halftime lead behind a combined 45 points from Oliver and Madelyn Hutley in the first half.

Wabaunsee pushed the pace and forced Heritage Christian into 32 turnovers.

“I think we kind of preach defense and a higher tempo game, and I thought our kids really did that today,” Wabaunsee coach Shanna Perine said. “We ran the floor well and shared the basketball well. I was just proud of the overall effort.”

Wabaunsee will advance to Friday’s 3 p.m. semifinal to meet the Garden Plain-West Elk winner.

Oliver scored 25 points in the first half and added seven more in the third quarter before being taken out nine seconds into the fourth quarter. She finished 15 of 21 from the field.

“She’s a senior and understands what’s happening and wants to end it in a good way for her and her teammates,” Perine said. “She’s a pretty special kid.”

Hutley poured in 20 of her 22 points in the first half, finishing 9 of 17 from the field and 3 of 7 from 3-point range.

Perine said she was pleased with how her Chargers maintained a high energy level throughout.

“What you worry about is if we can sustain that energy and that intensity,” Perine said. “I thought thatwas a big key for us tonight to sustain that.”

She said playing up-tempo has suited her team all year.

“You’ve kind of got to go with the personnel you have on your team and it just so happens that I’ve got a lot of really good athletes that can run and jump and this (fast-paced style) fits us perfectly,” she said. “It’s fun to watch.”

Alyssa Lohmeyer added 10 points for Wabaunsee. Julia Edmondson led Heritage Christian (9-13) with 24 points.