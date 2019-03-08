A Hays man wanted for a February rape in Hays and being held on charges in Colorado is facing more charges in another Colorado community.

The Cherry Hills Village, Colo., Police Department said in a news release Friday Tre Miekale Carrasco will face charges of sexual assault, aggravated robbery, first degree burglary, false imprisonment and theft for a Feb. 12 incident.

He will make a first appearance Monday in Arapahoe County District Court.

Carrasco, 23, is already facing charges in Arapahoe County for a Feb. 7 incident in which he allegedly attempted to kidnap a woman by forcing his way into her vehicle outside a gym in Aurora, Colo.

The woman was able to escape the vehicle and the assailant drove off. Several days later, Aurora police located the vehicle and conducted a high-risk stop. The driver was identified as Carrasco.

He faces felony charges of kidnapping, robbery, attempting to influence a public servant, two counts of aggravated motor vehicle theft, two counts of trespass and one traffic offense of driving without a license.

A preliminary hearing on those charges is scheduled Tuesday afternoon.

Carrasco has been charged in Ellis County with two counts of rape and one count of aggravated assault for a rape reported early in the morning of Feb. 3 near the Fort Hays State University campus.

Carrasco had been released from Hutchinson Correction Facility just two days prior, after serving time time for a parole violation in Colorado last summer. Carrasco was on post-release supervision after serving a 100-month sentence for a 2011 rape conviction.

Carrasco was 16 at the time of that crime but tried as adult on charges of criminal sodomy, aggravated battery and aggravated battery with a deadly weapon. He was also charged as a juvenile for aggravated burglary for incidents earlier that year.

In a 2013 plea deal, he was sentenced for aggravated sexual battery, aggravated battery and aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.

At this point it is not known when he will be returned to Ellis County. He is in custody in the Arapahoe County Detention Center.