The Kansas Water Office’s Smoky Hill-Saline Regional Advisory Committee will meet at 1 p.m. March 21 at Hays City Hall, 1507 Main, to discuss current water issues affecting the region as well as the state.

The agenda includes several updates on regional issues such as the Tuttle Creek Water Injection Dredging, Kansas River Basin Study and the Kanopolis Access District.

The agenda and meeting materials can be found when available at www.kwo.ks.gov or you may request copies by calling (785) 296-3185 or toll-free at (888) KAN-WATER (526-9283).

If accommodations are needed for a person with disabilities, please notify the Kansas Water Office at 900 SW Jackson Street, Suite 404, Topeka, KS 66611-1249 or call (785) 296-3185 at least five working days prior to the meeting.