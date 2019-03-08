HESSTON – Hesston College Theatre is still accepting submissions to the third annual “Pen to Paper to Performance” playwriting festival.

Submissions for the 10-minute play festival will be accepted through March 11. Eight winning submissions will be notified March 18 and will be produced in the final showcase event April 26 and 27. Playwrights of winning submissions will receive a percentage of the box office earnings.

10-Minute Play Festival submission criteria

Eight selected submissions will be produced in the final showcase event, “Pen to Paper to Performance,” April 26 and 27 in the Keim Center Black Box Theatre on the Hesston College campus. Winning submissions will be notified March 18. Auditions and rehearsals for the chosen shows will begin the following week.

Submission rules:

• No more than two plays per playwright will be accepted.

• Scripts should fall between 8 and 12 pages and run roughly 10 minutes.

• Suggested number of characters is three to five.

• Characters in plays should be able to be portrayed by college students.

• Location/setting expectations should be kept minimal for the sake of logistics.

• No musicals.

• Original work only; no previously produced work will be accepted.

• Emailed submissions will be acknowledged but no critiques will be offered.

• Please staple hard copy of scripts. Please no binders, covers or folders.

• We reserve the right to edit of the sake of time or logistics in collaboration with the playwright.

How to submit:

Please submit both a hard copy and an emailed copy. Hard copies will not be returned. Plays should include a cover page with the following information:

• Play title

• Playwright’s name

• Playwright’s phone number

• Playwright’s email address

Deliver submissions to Rachel Jantzi in Hesston College’s Keim Center or mail them to Hesston College, c/o Rachel Jantzi, PO Box 3000, Hesston, KS 67062. Email an identical copy to rachelj@hesston.edu with “10-minute play” in the subject line.