Strong shooting gave way to stronger shooting Friday night, as the Central Plains Oilers boys basketball team beat the Caldwell Bluejays to advance into Saturday’s 1A State Championship Game, winning by a final score of 59-41.

The Caldwell Bluejays shot a strong 57.1 percent from the field in the first half of Friday’s game against the Central Plains Oilers boys basketball team, going 8 of 14 from the field.

But it was Central Plains that prevailed, shooting a blistering 70 percent on 14 of 20 shooting in the first half.

Overall, the Oilers shot 24 of 37 from the field, good for an impressive 64.9 percent shooting rate. They also hit 9 of 11 free throws (81.8 percent).

Oiler’s head coach Brett Rolfs said it wasn’t that the Bluejays cooled off from the perimeter so much as it was that the Oilers were able to go on enough little runs to pull out the victory.

“I wasn’t overly concerned early, they were just making shots, and I thought most of our defense was good, we contested most of those shots,” Rolfs said. “(The) Law of Averages say that’ll change for you, I don’t think it did though in the second half. We were just able to get enough stops and play maybe a little bit better offensively to widen that gap out.”

That high shooting percentage Caldwell accomplished was in the face of some good defense, Rolfs said.

“As long as we’re contesting I’m OK with that,” Rolfs said. “They just shot the ball well and that kept them in the game.”

Oiler senior Brett Liebl had game-highs with 25 points and eight rebounds. Senior Devin Ryan only had 4 points but had a game-high eight assists.

For Caldwell, senior Jalen Risley had 13 points, and sophomore Dru Volavka had 12. Senior Corbin Rice had 9, but no other Bluejay had more than 4 aside from those three.

Still, the Bluejays went 8 of 16 from 3-point territory Friday night.

Going into Saturday’s Championship Game against St.John-Hudson, Rolfs said he thought it was probably good for the team to get tested like it did Friday, but not because his team in any way underestimated Caldwell.

“I don’t think it was because we underestimated them at all, it was just a matter of, like I said, those guys were playing well, making shots, and we knew that they were capable of all that,” Rolfs said.

The championship game is scheduled for 6:15 p.m. Saturday.

Caldwell will play for third place against Osborne in the 2 p.m. game.