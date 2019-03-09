Next year will mark the end of an era for Hays High boys basketball.

Rick Keltner has resigned as Indians’ coach after 34 seasons, Hays High Athletic Director Lance Krannawitter confirmed to the Hays Daily News on Friday night.

Keltner, the winningest coach in Hays High history, compiled a 453-291 record with the Indians.

"It has been an honor and a blessing to coach and teach awesome student-athletes in Hays, Kansas the past 34 years," Keltner said in a text message to The Hays Daily News. "Wonderful place to raise a family and call home."

Including the first eight years of his head coaching career at St. John’s-Tipton, he has a 534-352 overall record.

The Indians played in six state tournaments under Keltner and made four semifinal appearances (1990, 1996, 2000 and 2014).

He was the Hays Daily News Coach of the Year in 1990, 1996, 2000, 2007 and 2014.

The Indians went 9-12 last season.