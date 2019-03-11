Crews extinguished an early-morning garage fire on Monday in central Topeka after a neighbor saw flames and called 911.

The fire was reported around 3:15 a.m. behind a residence in the 1600 block of S.W. Harrison, authorities said.

The garage was fully involved in flames when crews arrived on the scene.

Firefighters extinguished the blaze and kept it from spreading to a nearby house. Firefighters cleared the scene around 5:15 a.m.

A neighbor told The Topeka Capital-Journal she was awakened by the fire and alerted others in her home. Everyone was able to make it outside safely.

One of the home's occupants called 911 and crews quickly arrived to battle the fire. Neighbors said the fire destroyed the garage and also damaged a trailer that was in back of the residence.

Power was reported out to several houses on the east side of the 1600 block of S.W. Harrison as a result of the fire.

No injuries were reported.

Additional details, including the cause of the fire and an estimated property value loss, weren't immediately known.

Monday morning's fire was the second blaze in a two-block area in the past 24 hours.

Firefighters were called around 10 a.m. Sunday to a residence in the 1400 block of S.W. Harrison. That fire was reported to be intentionally set and resulted in $11,000 in damage.

There was no word on whether the two fires were related.

Anyone with information may call Shawnee County Crime Stoppers at (785) 234-0007.