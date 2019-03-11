

Reno County Health Department Education Series - Living with Diabetes: 10-11:30 a.m. today, Hutch Rec Senior Center at Elmdale Park, 400 East Avenue E, Hutchinson. For information: 620-663-6170, debbie@hutchrec.com, https://go.evvnt.com/357530-0. In this workshop, you will be taught how to better manage your health and lead a fuller life. Series offered by Reno County Health Department in cooperation with Hutch Rec Senior Center at Elmdale Park.

CCS Blood Drive: 1 to 6 p.m. today, Central Christian School, 1910 E 30th Ave, Hutchinson. CCS will host American Red Cross Blood Drive. Walk-ins welcome.

March Cooking Class with Chef Tom Basore: 1:30 p.m. today, Delos V Smith Senior Center, 101 W 1st Ave, Hutchinson. Some great recipes to sample.

