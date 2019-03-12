A Colorado arrest affidavit for Tre Miekale Carrasco outlines the sexual assault of an au pair in Cherry Hills Village, Colo., just hours before Carrasco was arrested in connection with another crime in Aurora.

Tuesday afternoon, Carrasco was scheduled to appear in Arapahoe County District Court for a preliminary demand — a proceeding which sets a date for a preliminary hearing — in the Cherry Hills Village case and also in a preliminary hearing for his Feb. 12 arrest in Aurora, Colo., that include felony charges of kidnapping and aggravated motor vehicle theft.

In that case, Carrasco allegedly forced his way into a woman’s car outside a gym on Feb. 7. The woman was able to escape out the passenger door.

However, on Tuesday, the defense requested a gag order, which is now under consideration by the judge, according to the Arapahoe County District Attorney’s office. Preliminary hearings in both cases have now been scheduled for May 15.

According to the Cherry Hills Village, affidavit, Carrasco was arrested for felony sexual assault with a deadly weapon, aggravated robbery, first degree burglary, false imprisonment and misdemeanor theft.

Just before noon on Feb. 12, the Cherry Hills Village Police Department was dispatched to a residence for a report of an in-progress burglary, according to the document.

A woman from Mexico who had bene working as an a pair for about a month for the family there said she answered the doorbell to find a male described as Hispanic or African-American with curly hair and a beard and wearing a tan jacket and blue jeans standing to the side of the door.

The man said he worked for the water company and needed to check something in the back yard. The woman told him to come back later and that she needed to check with the homeowner.

When she tried to close the door, the man pushed the door open and entered the residence. He showed her a knife and asked her where the money was.

He told her if she showed him, nothing would happen to her, but he made her walk upstairs to a bedroom and followed her. He rummaged through some drawers, then took off his coat and pushed her onto the bed, where he forced her to have sex.

Afterward, he made the woman take him to her bedroom in the basement, where he took about $100 from her wallet.

He then went upstairs and out the front door. The woman then called 911.

Police were able to obtain surveillance video from surrounding residences which shows a car matching the description of the vehicle from the Aurora carjacking.

About five hours later, the Aurora Police Department located the vehicle in that case and conducted a high-risk stop. The driver was identified as Carrasco. Working with the Aurora police, the Cherry Hills investigator believed Carrasco matched a composite sketch in their sexual assault case.

Carrasco is in custody in the Arapahoe County Detention Center. Total bond in the two cases has been set at $1.15 million.