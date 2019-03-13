The Heartland Community Foundation, which serves Ellis, Rooks and Trego counties, is accepting applications for fall grants. Online applications open March 15 are due May 15.

Over $150,000 is available to charitable projects in Ellis, Rooks and Trego counties through the Dane G. Hansen Community Grant Fund, with $50,000 available per county. Focused on improving quality of life, grants will support education, health care, community social services and security, conservation and environment, arts and culture, and community beautification.

Funding is limited to projects in Ellis, Rooks and Trego counties and will be awarded through a competitive application process. Non-profit organizations including government and public entities, educational institutions and churches are encouraged to apply. Applications must be submitted online by 11:59 p.m. on May 15. Complete funding criteria and the grant application are available at http://heartlandcommunityfoundation.org/search-apply-for-a-grant/.

During its fall grant cycle, the community foundation awarded over $163,000 to area organizations across the three counties.

For more information, contact Sandy Jacobs, executive director, at 785-621-4090.