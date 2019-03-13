Four people were arrested Tuesday for allegedly shoplifting merchandise from the Salina Walmart and Target stores and from the Walmart store in McPherson.

According to a report by Capt. Paul Forrester of the Salina Police Department, an officer was dispatched to the Salina Walmart, 2900 S. Ninth, at about 4 p.m. Tuesday for a report of theft at the store. The officer confronted a male and female suspect in a 2008 Hyundai Sonata, the female suspect with a container of deli chicken on her lap.

After the pair was taken back into the store, two more suspects were confronted and subsequently all four were arrested after another officer arrived at the scene, Forrester said.

After speaking to the suspects and searching the Hyundai, Forrester said, multiple items allegedly taken from the Salina Walmart and Target and McPherson Walmart included a butane torch, hair clippers, miscellaneous sewing items, a cell phone stand, a smart watch, Sony headphones and and 8-piece container of chicken.

Arrested was Jose Reyes, 27, Mia Unruh, 23, and Alyssa Armendariz, 25, all of Hutchinson, and William McGlynn, 34, of McPherson. The four suspects face recommended charges of felony theft, conspiracy to commit theft and using an unlawful tool to remove theft protection devices. Reyes faces an additional recommended charge of damage to property.

Forrester said the incident is still under investigation.