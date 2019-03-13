Gov. Laura Kelly is directing state agencies to assist employees at Horton Community Hospital in the wake of the hospital's closure.

Employees there worked for weeks without pay as the hospital struggled with finances before closing Tuesday afternoon.

Kelly's office said state officials will be in Horton on Thursday to help hospital staff with filings for unemployment benefits and job applications.

“I’m concerned for the community of Horton as they face the serious loss of their local hospital,” Kelly said. “This is becoming a far too frequent occurrence in our state. Local hospitals are key to the health of Kansas families and are often one of the largest employers in a small town. Elected leaders must work together to do more to support our local hospitals.”

Last month, Oswego Community Hospital closed its doors after experiencing similar financial problems under the same ownership group as the Horton hospital. Additionally, Mercy Hospital in Fort Scott closed on Dec. 31.

Kelly's office will work with the commerce and labor departments to streamline assistance for those in Horton.

Informational meetings are planned from 1 to 3 p.m. Thursday at the Horton Public Library. No registration is required.

Staff also will be available from 1 to 4 p.m. at the library to provide re-employment services, such as creating a resume and searching for jobs.