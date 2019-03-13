The Kansas House voted 85-38 on Wednesday to send a message to New York condemning a law pertaining to the accessibility of late-term abortions.

Following a three-hour debate a day earlier, the resolution sparked more comments.

“We need to stand as a group and stand up for unborn babies for every state and nation in this world,” said Rep. Barbara Wasinger, R-Hays.

Rep. Mark Samsel, R-Wellsville, said he voted in favor of the resolution because it reflects the values of his district.

Several representatives questioned why the state of Kansas was worrying about New York and its people.

“I vote no because I trust women, and I think we should mind our own business,” said Rep. Dennis Highberger, D-Lawrence.

Rep. Nancy Lusk, D-Overland Park, told the body as a mother of triplets, she couldn’t vote yes on the resolution.

“I cannot take part in the direct condemnation of a woman in a situation carrying twins and one dies and chooses to abort the nonviable dead body,” she said.

The New York law allows pregnant women to access an abortion after 24 weeks if it is necessary for the well-being of the mother.

Kansas will send the resolution to every member of the New York Senate, state assembly and governor with the passage of the resolution.

The House passed three other bills by wide margins.

House Bill 2133 would require entities delivering alcohol across state lines to make monthly reports about the items they carry and where they are delivered.

Senate Bill 17 would require a class M driver’s license when operating a motorcycle under a temporary permit.

Senate Bill 39 would amend the Vehicle Dealers and Manufacturers Licensing Act by providing compensation for warranty services.