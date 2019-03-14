The Hutch News has been my companion for many years. When younger, he flexed his muscles and had unlimited energy. We live a distance from Hutchinson, and yet early every morning he would be waiting for me. I would get a cup of coffee and he would be beside me at the kitchen table. He was much fatter then, and had so much information to share!

He has gotten older and is not as spry as he used to be. He visits now at 1 p.m. and even hitches a ride on Sunday with the Monday delivery. He’s not as fat as he used to be. The internet, with its tweets, blogs and smartphones, has worn him down. However, he’s still my treasured friend who entertains me in the afternoon with local news, editorials, crosswords, and, yes, comics.

Even though time has not been kind, The Hutch News has created a sense of community for folks in areas surrounding Hutchinson. The News provides an escape from relentless, opinionated Facebook chatter that encourages alienation rather than conciliation. It gives us time to stop, to read, to reflect. A community newspaper opens an opportunity for its readers, so rare today: to reach beyond what we think is true…and actually consider our neighbors’ point of view.

Doug Ellwood

Little River