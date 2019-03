Fort Hays State Tigers

Location: Hays

Record: 30-1, 18-1 MIAA

Coach: Tony Hobson (235-93, 11th season)

Top scorers: Tatyana Legette, 5-10, sr., 13.2 ppg; Lanie Page, 6-3, jr., 12.2 ppg; Kacey Kennett, 6-0, jr., 10.9 ppg; Belle Barbieri, 6-0., jr., 10.4 PPG.

Worth noting: The Tigers are 107-5 at Gross Memorial Coliseum over the last seven seasons.

Southwestern Okla. State Bulldogs

Location: Weatherford, Okla.

Record: 30-1, 22-0 GAC

Coach: Kelli Musick (186-107, 10th season)

Top scorers: Hailey Tucker, 6-2, sr., 18.4 ppg; Hayden Priddy, 5-9, sr., 17 ppg; Tyra Aska, 5-8, jr., 13.2 ppg.

Worth noting: After losing to Emporia State in the season opener, SWOSU has reeled off 30 straight wins.

Central Missouri Jennies

Location: Warrensburg, Mo.

Record: 24-6, 15-4

Coach: Dave Slifer (305-145, 15th season)

Top scorers: Paige Redmond, 5-8, sr., 16.5 pgg; Megan Skaggs, 6-0, jr., 15.3 pgg; Morgan Fleming, 6-0, jr., 15.1 pgg.

Worth noting: The Jennies are defending national champs and beat Fort Hays in the regional semifinals last year.

Minnesota Duluth Bulldogs

Location: Duluth, Minn.

Record: 23-6, 18-4 NSIC

Coach: Mandy Pearson (60-40, 4th season)

Top scorers: Sammy Kozlowski, 5-9, sr., 12.1; Sarah Grow, 6-2, soph., 11.3.

Worth noting: The Bulldogs are appearing in their first regional in seven years.

MSU-Moorhead Dragons

Location: Moorhead, Minn.

Record: 26-6, 19-3 NSIC

Coach: Karla Nelson (351-194, 19th season)

Top scorers: Megan Hintz, 6-2, jr., 15.6 ppg; Kiley Borowicz, 5-8, so., 14.2 ppg; Jacky Volkert, 5-7, sr., 12.5 ppg.

Worth noting: The Dragons are in the NCAA Tournament for the third straight year.

Lindenwood Lions

Location: St. Charles, Mo.

Record: 21-7, 14-5 MIAA

Coach: Katie Falco (21-7, 1st season)

Top scorers: Kallie Bildner, 6-3, jr., 17.1 ppg; Lexie Moe, 5-11, sr., 9.9 ppg

Worth noting: The Lions will be exiting the MIAA conference next season for the Great Lakes Valley Conference.

Emporia State Hornets

Location: Emporia

Record: 22-8, 13-6 MIAA

Coach: Toby Wynn (22-8, 1st season)

Top scorers: Tyra Jones, 6-0, sr., 15.7 ppg; Jessica Wayne, 5-9, jr., 13.4 ppg; Emily Miller, 5-10, sr., 12.5 ppg, Addie Lackey, 5-9, sr., 10.5 ppg.

Worth noting: The Hornets have reached the NCAA Tournament 20 out of the last 23 years, winning the national championship in 2010.

Pittsburg State Gorillas

Location: Pittsburg

Record: 21-8, 13-6 MIAA

Coach: Amanda Davied (21-8, 1st season)

Top scorers: Maya Williams, 5-9, so., 11.7 ppg, Shelby Lopez, 6-0, sr., 11.1 ppg. Athena Alvarado, 6-0, jr., 10.9 ppg.

Worth noting: The Gorillas are making their fifth regional appearance in seven years.