

Miriam's Well: A Reading with Caryn Mirriam-Goldberg: 7 p.m. today, Hutchinson Art Center, 405 N Washington St, Hutchinson. Join the 2009-13 Kansas poet laureate for a special program, drawing from her new novel "Miriam's Well: A Modern Day Exodus," about finding our purpose, place, and people. An astonishing cook and singer, Miriam has a knack for showing up to feed and help people at landmark events. As she seeks the promised land, she shows her people, and eventually herself, how to turn the chaos and despair of our times into music, meals, and miracles. In addition to a reading from the novel, Caryn will talk about Midrash, finding new meaning in our most sacred stories, and answer any questions you have. Caryn Mirriam-Goldberg, Ph.D., the 2009-13 Kansas Poet Laureate is the author of 24 books. Founder of Transformative Language Arts at Goddard College where she teaches, Mirriam-Goldberg also leads writing workshops widely. www.CarynMirriamGoldberg.com. Books will be available for signing and purchase. This event is co-sponsored by Hutchinson Community College.

Reading Rendezvous - Invisible No More: 7 p.m. today, Metropolitan Coffee, 1329 E 17th Ave, Hutchinson. Hosted by Hutch In Harmony. Discussion of the book "Invisible No More."

2nd Annual St. Patrick's Day Feast: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. today, Hutchinson station, N Walnut St, Hutchinson. Hosted by The Traveling Bowl. We will be serving lunch in the Train Station. Corned beef and cabbage, loaded baked potatoes, shepherds pie, golden truffles, shamrock cinnamon rolls and More.

