A wind advisory covers eastern Kansas with gusts reaching 45 mph early Thursday in Topeka.

Winds up to 25 mph and gusts up to 45 mph will continue throughout the day, said National Weather Service meteorologist Matt Wolters.

The advisory is set to expire at 7 p.m.

The windy weather is part of a low-pressure system that began moving through northeast Kansas on Wednesday. Wind gusts clocked in at 50 mph Wednesday at Billard Airport, Wolters said.

Thursday's high is in the mid-40s.

Things will calm down Friday and temperatures will begin to rise.

The forecast through the weekend is:

Friday: Partly sunny, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 48. Northwest wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Friday night: Clear, with a low around 27. Northwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Saturday: Sunny, with a high near 54. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph.

Saturday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 29.

Sunday: Sunny, with a high near 56.

Sunday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 32.