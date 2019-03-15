Fort Hays State women's basketball senior Tatyana Legette has been named a D2CCA All-Central Region performer, announced Thursday. Legette was one of five players in the region to earn a spot on the first team.

Legette is in the midst of a stellar senior season, adding All-Region honors to her MIAA Player of the Year and MIAA Championship Tournament Most Outstanding Player awards. She leads the team with 13.2 points, 8.5 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game, ranking in the top 13 in the MIAA in each category. She scored in double figures 22 times through the MIAA championship, compiling nine double-doubles in the process. Legette was named MIAA Athlete of the Week three times.

For her career, the Topeka, Kan. native has amassed 1,210 points, ranking 11th on the all-time list, and 841 rebounds, good for fourth in program history. Her career totals also rank in the top seven in team history in blocks (122), field goal percentage (50.9 percent), free throws made (352) and free throw attempts (463).

Legette helped lead the Tigers to a 30-1 record entering the NCAA Championship tournament, the fewest losses in the regular season in program history. FHSU captured both the MIAA regular season and MIAA tournament championships, becoming the first team to do so since 2012. The Tigers earned an automatic bid into the 2019 NCAA Division II Women's Basketball Championship, their fifth trip to the big dance. As the No. 1 seed in the region, FHSU will host the Central Regional inside Gross Memorial Coliseum beginning Friday (March 15). The Tigers open the tournament against conference rival Pittsburg State at 5 p.m. Friday.

Sports information directors from NCAA Division II Central Region schools and conferences selected the D2CCA all-region teams. Legette will now move on to the All-American ballot, with selections announced later in the month.