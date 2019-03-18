In response to requests, the United Way of Ellis County is providing information for the Nebraska and Iowa Flood Relief Fund.

The United Way of the Midlands, Omaha, Neb., has created the Nebraska and Iowa Flood Relief Fund. Contributions to this fund can be made by visiting https://www.unitedwaymidlands.org/floodrelief or texting FLOODRELIEF (all caps and one word) to 41444. One-hundred percent of every donation will be directed to nonprofit programs meeting people’s needs for emergency shelter, food and more in Nebraska.

Donors can also direct their gift to another community affected by flooding in Nebraska or Iowa by providing the city name. United Way of the Midlands will then distribute those funds to the local United Way chapter serving that area. United Way of the Midlands is also assisting those affected by flooding through its 2-1-1 Helpline which serves Nebraska and southwest Iowa.

For more information, please go to www.liveunited.us or call the United Way of Ellis County at 785-628-8281, or on Facebook at United Way of Ellis County for a direct link.