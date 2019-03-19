Academic performance can tell an employer a lot about a prospective candidate, but lack of a four-year college degree should not always be a barrier to getting a foot in the door.

The simple phrase “or equivalent experience” on a job description can open up employment to a wider pool of highly-qualified candidates.

Degree inflation is the increased demand for a four-year degree in fields that used to employ Americans with a high school diploma. Dismissed By Degrees, a 2017 report from Harvard Business School, described degree inflation as “a substantive and widespread phenomenon that is making the U.S. labor market more inefficient. Postings for many jobs traditionally viewed as middleskills jobs in the United States now stipulate a college degree as a minimum education requirement, while only a third of the adult population possesses this credential.”

The report goes on to detail a range of economic consequences to encroaching degree inflation. Average Americans see more barriers to entering and staying in the workforce. Meanwhile, employers incur more recruitment and retention costs without the increase in productivity they report associating with hiring a more credentialed workforce.

A decision to exclude non-degree-holding candidates also serves to disproportionately exclude low-income and minority candidates. The high cost of college puts a four-year degree out of reach of many Americans. Low-income candidates are less likely to hold a degree, even when they performed as well or better than their wealthier counterparts in high school, according to a 2013 study from Stanford.

Employers will benefit from thinking about new innovative ways to engage eager employees without degrees. Training opportunities like apprenticeships and internships can often get students the skills they need to be successful while giving the employer a good look at the candidate.

Some employers have official policies that consider a defined number of years of experience equivalent to a college degree for purposes of internal advancement.

Mobility into leadership is particularly important in the growing technology fields. Welders, electricians, mechanics, nurse’s aides and other skilled professions are in-demand jobs with good wages. They are also physically demanding jobs that can become difficult to continue late into a career. A responsible employer will have some means for an experienced, dedicated employee to move up into a leadership position, applying his or her wealth of hands-on experience to guiding the operation.

For decades, we have taught young people that a college degree can open doors — and it should — but those same doors shouldn’t be locked against other qualified applicants.

GateHouse Kansas