OWASSO, Okla. – The Fort Hays State men's golf team resumed its 2018-19 wrap-around season this week with an 11th place finish at the fourth annual Hillcat Classic (March 18-19) hosted by Rogers State. The tournament was held at the Bailey Ranch Golf Club, with a par-71, 6,670-yard setup in the first two rounds and a par-71, 6,639-yard setup in round three.

Mac McNish led the Tiger attack after carding rounds of 78, 79, and 76 (233) on his way to a tie for 36th individually. McNish posted three birdies for the tournament. Bryce Cowan placed solo 52nd after posting rounds of 83, 79 and 85. Connor Schultz shot rounds of 83, 81 and 86 to finish in a tie for 53rd. Schultz posted two birdies for the week. Isaiah Grover fired off a first-round 81 before finishing the tournament with identical 85's in the final two rounds. Grover fired three birdies and an eagle in the tournament. Marcus Willey shot rounds of 95, 90 and 88.

Rogers State took the team title with an aggregate score of 879. Lubbock Christian finished second with a score of 881 and Texas A&M International (884) placed third. Parker Holekamp of Texas A&M International claimed the individual title after posting a 2-over (215) score for the tournament, after defeating Tucker Tovar (Arkansas-Fort Smith) and Luke Palmowski (Rogers State) in a playoff.

The Tigers are back at it next week when they travel to Wichita, Kan. to compete in the Rockhurst Invitational (March 25-26), hosted at Crestview Country Club.