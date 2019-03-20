Hays High's Savannah Schneider and Brooke Denning earned spots on the All-Western Athletic Conference girls basketball team.

Schneider, a senior, was a first-team pick for the Indians while Denning, a junior, earned second-team honors. The Indians finished the season 14-8, falling to Goddard in the sub-state finals.

Liberal's Katie Horyna was WAC player of the year. Other first-team selections included Liberal's Machia Mullens, Dodge City's Kisa Unruh and Garden City's Keyhana Turner.

Denning was joined on the second team by Liberal's Whitney Hay, Great Bend's Sydney Unruh, Dodge City's Chidera Okoro and Garden City's Elyssa Salazar.

Liberal's Carter Kruger was coach of the year.

All-WAC girls basketball

First team

Katie Horyna, jr., Liberal; Machia Mullens, jr., Liberal; Savannah Schneider, sr., Hays; Kisa Unruh, soph., Dodge City; Keyhana Turner, soph., Garden City.

Player of the year — Katie Horyna, Liberal

Coach of the year — Carter Kruger, Liberal

Second team

Brooke Denning, jr., Hays; Whitney Hay, sr., Liberal; Sydney Unruh, soph., Great Bend; Chidero Okoro, jr., Dodge City, Elyssa Salazar, Garden City.