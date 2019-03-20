Today through Friday, APAC Shears of Salina will seal cracks on several Salina streets, weather permitting.

Today, workers will work on Ash, from Ohio to Riverside; Connecticut, from Gypsum to Stapler; Delaware, Stapler to Iron; Gypsum, Wisconsin to Connecticut; and Stapler, Connecticut to Ohio.

On Thursday, workers will work on Elm, College to Ninth; and Oakdale, Riverside to Elm.

On Friday, workers will work on Gypsum, Wisconsin to Connecticut.

Residents should remove their cars from streets to facilitate the work, which will generally take place between the hours of 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Access to properties within work zones will be maintained at all times.

“Road Work Ahead” signs will be placed in advance of work zones and temporary single-lane closures are expected. Motorists should proceed with caution when approaching work zones for the safety of the crews performing the work.