Last week, former Kansas Senate President Dave Kerr highlighted that expanding KanCare is budget neutral and makes economic sense. He’s right — expanding KanCare will create nearly 50 jobs and $11 million in economic impact for Reno County alone. However, expanding Medicaid is also important to our community beyond its financial impact.

Expanding Medicaid will provide 150,000 hardworking Kansans — our families, friends, service workers and neighbors — with health coverage. Expansion substantially increases access to all health care services, including preventive care, primary care, rehabilitation services, and prescription drugs. This means that expansion will help people have access to mammograms and other screenings to identify cancer before it becomes terminal. It means people can get the treatment they need to work and lead healthy lives. Having coverage reduces debt, unpaid bills, and improves credit scores, making these Kansans more creditworthy and therefore capable of grasping new economic opportunities. Expanding KanCare is one of the soundest investments in the economic future of our citizens. That is why 37 states (including DC) have made the positive choice to expand their programs of Medicaid.

Although there are dozens of health and economic reasons to expand KanCare, the most important reason is that every generation has the God-given opportunity to care for the poor among us. “I was sick and you took care of me,” Matthew 25:36.

Some Kansas legislators prefer to answer that eternal challenge with “not in Kansas.” That needs to change.

Kim Moore

Hutchinson