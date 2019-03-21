MANHATTAN — Kansas State University's Silver Key, a sophomore leadership honor society, has selected new members for the 2019-2020 academic year.

To be eligible for Silver Key, students must have at least a 3.0 grade point average, be a 2018 high school graduate, and in their freshmen year at the university.

Silver Key members take part in a variety of community service projects throughout the semester. Past projects have included hosting children from the Boys and Girls Club at K-State Athletics events; partnering with the K-State Recycling Center; writing cards and making quilts for a local veterans center; collecting donations for the Manhattan Emergency Shelter; highway and neighborhood cleanup efforts; and afternoon visits to a senior living community in Manhattan.

The following students are members of Silver Key for 2019-2020; included are majors and hometowns:

Riley Moore, business administration, De Soto

Rylee Parker, kinesiology, Elkhart

Tracy Neis, agriculture economics, Eudora

Emily Meier, animal sciences and industry, Goessel

Madeline Meier, agriculture communications and journalism, Goessel

Mary Clare Halpin, open option, Leawood

Claire Barnhart, horticulture, Lenexa

Camryn Eberhardy, communication sciences and disorders, Olathe

Josie Shipley, communication studies, Olathe

Abby Cheesebrough, elementary education, Overland Park

Gabriel Mitchell, wildlife and outdoor enterprise management, Overland Park

Benjamin Murdock, Overland mechanical engineering, Overland Park

Zachary Terrell, history, Overland Park

Nicole Ogden, civil engineering, Prairie Village.

Evan Fox, construction science and management, Holton

Max Harman, biochemistry, Inman.

Jenna Dominguez, music education, Manhattan

Ethan Kaus, life sciences, Manhattan

Madyson Trujillo, kinesiology, Manhattan

Kourtney Rumback, biology, Oakley

Kali Poenitske, open option, Pittsburg

Makaela Stevens, English, Scott City

Chase Gigstad, dietetics, Soldier

Ben Thoeni, economics, Topeka

Cadence Ciesielski, philosophy, Valley Center

Lucy Schermerhorn, biology, Wamego

Kathryn Hutson, pre-psychology, Westmoreland

Presley Chan, mechanical engineering, Wichita

Shymel Townes, agriculture economics, Wichita

Lukas Sebesta, agriculture economics, Wilson.

From out-of-state:

Juliette Toothaker, animal sciences and industry, Fayetteville, Arkansas; Erica Morgan, animal sciences and industry, Grand Junction, Colorado; Ashlee Hanratty, animal sciences and industry, Pueblo, Colorado; Luci Reich, animal sciences and industry, Mount Sterling, Illinois; Raymond Nellis, chemical engineering, Clarinda, Iowa; Magi Jones, animal sciences and industry, Shenandoah, Iowa; and Hannah Richardson, interior design, and Jordan Shook, chemical engineering, both from Kansas City, Missouri.